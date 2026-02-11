Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, Reynolds Consumer Products and CF Industries Holdings

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/6/26, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/27/26, and CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $72.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for REYN to open 1.00% lower in price and for CF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, REYN, and CF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):

MTX+Dividend+History+Chart

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):

CF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.66% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 3.98% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, and 2.08% for CF Industries Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

