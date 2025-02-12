Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, Hawkins and Enbridge

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN), and Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/7/25, Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/28/25, and Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9425 on 3/1/25. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $73.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for HWKN to open 0.16% lower in price and for ENB to open 2.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, HWKN, and ENB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):



Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 0.64% for Hawkins Inc, and 8.33% for Enbridge Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7%, Hawkins Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Enbridge Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

