Ex-Dividend Reminder: Minerals Technologies, First Majestic Silver and Reliance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), and Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/6/24, First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0046 on 8/30/24, and Reliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $72.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MTX shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for AG to open 0.09% lower in price and for RS to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTX, AG, and RS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., 0.34% for First Majestic Silver Corp, and 1.56% for Reliance Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are up about 3.3%, and Reliance Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

