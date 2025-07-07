Ex-Dividend Reminder: Millicom International Cellular, Opera and Gentex Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/8/25, Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO), Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA), and Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Millicom International Cellular SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/15/25, Opera Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 7/15/25, and Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of TIGO's recent stock price of $37.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Millicom International Cellular SA to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when TIGO shares open for trading on 7/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for OPRA to open 2.00% lower in price and for GNTX to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIGO, OPRA, and GNTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO):



Opera Ltd (Symbol: OPRA):



Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.92% for Millicom International Cellular SA, 4.00% for Opera Ltd, and 2.08% for Gentex Corp..

In Monday trading, Millicom International Cellular SA shares are currently down about 0.6%, Opera Ltd shares are off about 0.5%, and Gentex Corp. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

