Ex-Dividend Reminder: Millicom International Cellular, Gentex and New York Times

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/25, Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO), Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), and New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Millicom International Cellular SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/15/25, Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/22/25, and New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/23/25. As a percentage of TIGO's recent stock price of $48.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Millicom International Cellular SA to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when TIGO shares open for trading on 10/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for GNTX to open 0.44% lower in price and for NYT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIGO, GNTX, and NYT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO):



Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.23% for Millicom International Cellular SA, 1.74% for Gentex Corp., and 1.29% for New York Times Co..

In Monday trading, Millicom International Cellular SA shares are currently up about 1%, Gentex Corp. shares are off about 0.9%, and New York Times Co. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

