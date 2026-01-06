Ex-Dividend Reminder: Millicom International Cellular, Campbell's and Ingles Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/26, Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO), Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB), and Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Millicom International Cellular SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/15/26, Campbell's Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/2/26, and Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of TIGO's recent stock price of $57.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Millicom International Cellular SA to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when TIGO shares open for trading on 1/8/26. Similarly, investors should look for CPB to open 1.46% lower in price and for IMKTA to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIGO, CPB, and IMKTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Millicom International Cellular SA (Symbol: TIGO):



Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.24% for Millicom International Cellular SA, 5.85% for Campbell's Company, and 0.95% for Ingles Markets Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Millicom International Cellular SA shares are currently up about 1.2%, Campbell's Company shares are off about 3.8%, and Ingles Markets Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

