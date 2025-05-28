Ex-Dividend Reminder: MillerKnoll, Watts Water Technologies and Scorpio Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN), Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), and Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MillerKnoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 7/15/25, Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/13/25, and Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of MLKN's recent stock price of $17.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of MillerKnoll Inc to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when MLKN shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTS to open 0.21% lower in price and for STNG to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLKN, WTS, and STNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.41% for MillerKnoll Inc, 0.85% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, and 3.90% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.

In Wednesday trading, MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently up about 4.4%, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

