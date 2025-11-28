Ex-Dividend Reminder: MidWestOne Financial Group, Safety Insurance Group and KeyCorp

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOFG), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2425 on 12/15/25, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 12/15/25, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of MOFG's recent stock price of $40.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when MOFG shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for SAFT to open 1.19% lower in price and for KEY to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MOFG, SAFT, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOFG):

MOFG+Dividend+History+Chart

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):

SAFT+Dividend+History+Chart

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):

KEY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., 4.78% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc., and 4.46% for KeyCorp.

In Friday trading, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and KeyCorp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

