Ex-Dividend Reminder: Middlesex Water, Southern and CMS Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/2/26, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 3/6/26, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of MSEX's recent stock price of $53.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Middlesex Water Co. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when MSEX shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 0.80% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSEX, SO, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for Middlesex Water Co., 3.20% for Southern Company, and 3.05% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Friday trading, Middlesex Water Co. shares are currently up about 3.6%, Southern Company shares are up about 1.9%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 OPGN market cap history

 SNR shares outstanding history

 VLON Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.