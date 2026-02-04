Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mid Penn Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Parker Hannifin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/26, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MPB), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/17/26, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/1/26, and Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 3/6/26. As a percentage of MPB's recent stock price of $34.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when MPB shares open for trading on 2/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 0.49% lower in price and for PH to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MPB, WFC, and PH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MPB):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, 1.95% for Wells Fargo & Co, and 0.75% for Parker Hannifin Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are trading flat, and Parker Hannifin Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

