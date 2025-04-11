Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mid-America Apartment Communities, American Financial Group and Saul Centers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/25, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.515 on 4/30/25, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/25/25, and Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of MAA's recent stock price of $154.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when MAA shares open for trading on 4/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.64% lower in price and for BFS to open 1.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAA, AFG, and BFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, 2.56% for American Financial Group Inc, and 7.30% for Saul Centers Inc.

In Friday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, American Financial Group Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Saul Centers Inc shares are off about 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.