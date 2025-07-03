Ex-Dividend Reminder: Micron Technology, Helios Technologies and Werner Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/25, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 7/22/25, Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/21/25, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $121.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Micron Technology Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when MU shares open for trading on 7/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLIO to open 0.25% lower in price and for WERN to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MU, HLIO, and WERN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Micron Technology Inc., 1.00% for Helios Technologies Inc, and 1.91% for Werner Enterprises, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Helios Technologies Inc shares are up about 3.3%, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

