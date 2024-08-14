Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Oshkosh and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/24, Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/30/24, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of MGPI's recent stock price of $85.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of MGP Ingredients Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MGPI shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for OSK to open 0.46% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGPI, OSK, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for MGP Ingredients Inc, 1.83% for Oshkosh Corp, and 1.22% for Walmart Inc.

In Wednesday trading, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently up about 3.3%, Oshkosh Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Walmart Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

