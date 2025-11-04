Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment, Wintrust Financial and Matson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/25, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), and Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/20/25, Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/20/25, and Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $27.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 11/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTFC to open 0.39% lower in price and for MATX to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, WTFC, and MATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for MGIC Investment Corp., 1.55% for Wintrust Financial Corp, and 1.44% for Matson Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Matson Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

