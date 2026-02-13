Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment, Perella Weinberg Partners and KKR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP), and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/6/26, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/9/26, and KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/3/26. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $27.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for PWP to open 0.32% lower in price and for KKR to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, PWP, and KKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A (Symbol: PWP):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for MGIC Investment Corp., 1.28% for Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A, and 0.73% for KKR & CO Inc.

In Friday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Perella Weinberg Partners - Class A shares are down about 7.8%, and KKR & CO Inc shares are off about 3.8% on the day.

