Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGIC Investment, Federated Hermes and Hope Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/24, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), and Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 8/22/24, Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/15/24, and Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/22/24. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $23.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 8/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for FHI to open 0.95% lower in price and for HOPE to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTG, FHI, and HOPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for MGIC Investment Corp., 3.82% for Federated Hermes Inc, and 4.72% for Hope Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently off about 3%, Federated Hermes Inc shares are down about 4.3%, and Hope Bancorp Inc shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

