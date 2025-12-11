Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meta Platforms, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meta Platforms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 12/23/25, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/30/25, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.74 on 12/26/25. As a percentage of META's recent stock price of $650.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Meta Platforms Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when META shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for WH to open 0.56% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for META, WH, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Meta Platforms Inc, 2.23% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 1.66% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Thursday trading, Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

