Ex-Dividend Reminder: Meritage Homes, Red Rock Resorts and Paramount Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/31/25, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/25, and Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of MTH's recent stock price of $72.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Meritage Homes Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when MTH shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.57% lower in price and for PARA to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTH, RRR, and PARA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Meritage Homes Corp, 2.27% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 1.73% for Paramount Global.

In Thursday trading, Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently off about 3.2%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Paramount Global shares are up about 1% on the day.

