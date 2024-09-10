Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercury General, NAPCO Security Technologies and NVIDIA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/24, Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 9/26/24, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/3/24, and NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/3/24. As a percentage of MCY's recent stock price of $60.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Mercury General Corp. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when MCY shares open for trading on 9/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.36% lower in price and for NVDA to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCY, NSSC, and NVDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Mercury General Corp., 1.42% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 0.04% for NVIDIA Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Mercury General Corp. shares are currently off about 2.6%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 2.8%, and NVIDIA Corp shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

