Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, First Financial Bankshares and Extra Space Storage

June 12, 2025 — 10:30 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), and Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 7/8/25, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/1/25, and Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $80.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for FFIN to open 0.52% lower in price and for EXR to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRK, FFIN, and EXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):

Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.03% for Merck & Co Inc, 2.06% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., and 4.31% for Extra Space Storage Inc.

In Thursday trading, Merck & Co Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are down about 1.6%, and Extra Space Storage Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

