Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merchants Bancorp, Community Financial System and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/1/25, Community Financial System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 7/10/25, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of MBIN's recent stock price of $32.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when MBIN shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBU to open 0.79% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MBIN, CBU, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), 3.17% for Community Financial System Inc, and 1.09% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently up about 0.8%, Community Financial System Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

