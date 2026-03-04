Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mercantile Bank, Arthur J. Gallagher and Commerce Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG), and Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mercantile Bank Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/18/26, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/20/26, and Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/24/26. As a percentage of MBWM's recent stock price of $52.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when MBWM shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for AJG to open 0.31% lower in price and for CBSH to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MBWM, AJG, and CBSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM):



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Mercantile Bank Corp., 1.24% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., and 2.13% for Commerce Bancshares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Mercantile Bank Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down about 1.8%, and Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EZFL

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGDG

 DHRA Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.