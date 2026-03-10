Ex-Dividend Reminder: Medical Properties Trust, NAPCO Security Technologies and Belden

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/26, Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT), NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), and Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/9/26, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/3/26, and Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/9/26. As a percentage of MPT's recent stock price of $5.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when MPT shares open for trading on 3/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for NSSC to open 0.35% lower in price and for BDC to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MPT, NSSC, and BDC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.53% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, 1.39% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., and 0.16% for Belden Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 4.6%, and Belden Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

