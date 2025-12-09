Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, Medical Properties Trust and TELUS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/11/25, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), and TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/1/26, Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/8/26, and TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4184 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $19.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 12/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for MPW to open 1.64% lower in price and for TU to open 3.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, MPW, and TU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 6.57% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, and 12.52% for TELUS Corp.

In Tuesday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are trading flat, and TELUS Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

