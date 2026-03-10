Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, Concentra Group Holdings Parent and LeMaitre Vascular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/26, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON), and LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/1/26, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/19/26, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/26/26. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $21.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 3/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for CON to open 0.28% lower in price and for LMAT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, CON, and LMAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 1.11% for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc, and 0.91% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

In Tuesday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

