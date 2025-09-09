Ex-Dividend Reminder: MDU Resources Group, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Mercury General

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/25, MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/1/25, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.975 on 10/2/25, and Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 9/25/25. As a percentage of MDU's recent stock price of $16.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of MDU Resources Group Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when MDU shares open for trading on 9/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.38% lower in price and for MCY to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDU, BR, and MCY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for MDU Resources Group Inc, 1.54% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 1.63% for Mercury General Corp..

In Tuesday trading, MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are up about 0.9%, and Mercury General Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

