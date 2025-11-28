Ex-Dividend Reminder: McKesson, Universal Health Services and Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 1/2/26, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/25, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/9/25. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $883.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of McKesson Corp to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when MCK shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.08% lower in price and for CON to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCK, UHS, and CON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (Symbol: CON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for McKesson Corp, 0.33% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 1.20% for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc.

In Friday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MNTS Average Annual Return

 ORA shares outstanding history

 HWAY Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.