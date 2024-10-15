Ex-Dividend Reminder: McGrath RentCorp, Quaker Houghton and Fuller

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/24, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR), and Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 10/31/24, Quaker Houghton will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 10/31/24, and Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $107.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of McGrath RentCorp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when MGRC shares open for trading on 10/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for KWR to open 0.30% lower in price and for FUL to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGRC, KWR, and FUL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR):



Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for McGrath RentCorp, 1.20% for Quaker Houghton, and 1.12% for Fuller Company.

In Tuesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Quaker Houghton shares are up about 0.2%, and Fuller Company shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

