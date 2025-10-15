Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: McGrath RentCorp, Acuity and nVent Electric

October 15, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/25, McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC), Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 10/31/25, Acuity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/3/25, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/7/25. As a percentage of MGRC's recent stock price of $116.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of McGrath RentCorp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when MGRC shares open for trading on 10/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.05% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MGRC, AYI, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):

MGRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI):

AYI+Dividend+History+Chart

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):

NVT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for McGrath RentCorp, 0.19% for Acuity Inc, and 0.80% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Wednesday trading, McGrath RentCorp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Acuity Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

