Ex-Dividend Reminder: McDonald's, Group 1 Automotive and Nordstrom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/24, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.77 on 12/16/24, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/16/24, and Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of MCD's recent stock price of $295.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of McDonald's Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when MCD shares open for trading on 12/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for GPI to open 0.11% lower in price and for JWN to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCD, GPI, and JWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for McDonald's Corp, 0.44% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., and 3.36% for Nordstrom, Inc..

In Friday trading, McDonald's Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Nordstrom, Inc. shares are off about 8.1% on the day.

