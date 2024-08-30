News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: McDonald's, Clearway Energy and Universal Health Services

August 30, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 9/17/24, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4171 on 9/16/24, and Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/17/24. As a percentage of MCD's recent stock price of $287.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of McDonald's Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when MCD shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.46% lower in price and for UHS to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCD, CWEN, and UHS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for McDonald's Corp, 5.85% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 0.34% for Universal Health Services, Inc..

In Friday trading, McDonald's Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

