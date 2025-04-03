Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Utz Brands and Edison International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/25, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/21/25, Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.061 on 4/24/25, and Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $81.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 4/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for UTZ to open 0.43% lower in price and for EIX to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, UTZ, and EIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):



Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for McCormick & Co Inc, 1.74% for Utz Brands Inc, and 5.52% for Edison International.

In Thursday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Utz Brands Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Edison International shares are up about 2% on the day.

