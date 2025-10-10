Ex-Dividend Reminder: McCormick, Hormel Foods and PNC Financial Services Group

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/25, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/27/25, Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/17/25, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 11/5/25. As a percentage of MKC's recent stock price of $66.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of McCormick & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MKC shares open for trading on 10/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for HRL to open 1.22% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MKC, HRL, and PNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):

MKC+Dividend+History+Chart

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL):

HRL+Dividend+History+Chart

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):

PNC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for McCormick & Co Inc, 4.88% for Hormel Foods Corp., and 3.57% for PNC Financial Services Group.

In Friday trading, McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Hormel Foods Corp. shares are down about 0.5%, and PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

