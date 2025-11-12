Ex-Dividend Reminder: MAXIMUS, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/1/25, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/2/25, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of MMS's recent stock price of $82.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of MAXIMUS Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when MMS shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for BAH to open 0.63% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMS, BAH, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for MAXIMUS Inc., 2.53% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and 1.27% for Corning Inc.

In Wednesday trading, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are off about 0.3%, and Corning Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Energy Stock Dividends

 REAX Stock Predictions

 CRU Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.