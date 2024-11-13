Ex-Dividend Reminder: MAXIMUS, AGCO and First Majestic Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), and First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/30/24, AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/16/24, and First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0048 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of MMS's recent stock price of $90.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of MAXIMUS Inc. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when MMS shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGCO to open 0.32% lower in price and for AG to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMS, AGCO, and AG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for MAXIMUS Inc., 1.28% for AGCO Corp., and 0.30% for First Majestic Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently off about 1.1%, AGCO Corp. shares are off about 1.6%, and First Majestic Silver Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

