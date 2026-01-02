Ex-Dividend Reminder: Match Group, OGE Energy and Agilent Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/26, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Match Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/21/26, OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 1/30/26, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 1/28/26. As a percentage of MTCH's recent stock price of $32.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Match Group Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when MTCH shares open for trading on 1/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for OGE to open 1.00% lower in price and for A to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTCH, OGE, and A, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH):



OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Match Group Inc, 3.98% for OGE Energy Corp, and 0.75% for Agilent Technologies, Inc..

In Friday trading, Match Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, OGE Energy Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

