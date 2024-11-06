Ex-Dividend Reminder: Masco, Sonoco Products and Howmet Aerospace

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/25/24, Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/10/24, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 11/25/24. As a percentage of MAS's recent stock price of $81.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Masco Corp. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when MAS shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for SON to open 1.03% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAS, SON, and HWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for Masco Corp., 4.14% for Sonoco Products Co., and 0.31% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Masco Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Sonoco Products Co. shares are down about 0.6%, and Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

