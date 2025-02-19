Ex-Dividend Reminder: Masco, Scotts Miracle-Gro and PPG Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/10/25, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/7/25, and PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/12/25. As a percentage of MAS's recent stock price of $77.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Masco Corp. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when MAS shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for SMG to open 1.01% lower in price and for PPG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAS, SMG, and PPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Masco Corp., 4.04% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, and 2.28% for PPG Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Masco Corp. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are off about 1.1%, and PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PE History

 MCHP 13F Filers

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TICC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.