Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marvell Technology, Science Applications International and TD SYNNEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/24, Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), and TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/31/24, Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/25/24, and TD SYNNEX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $73.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Marvell Technology Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when MRVL shares open for trading on 10/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for SAIC to open 0.26% lower in price and for SNX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRVL, SAIC, and SNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):



Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):



TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for Marvell Technology Inc, 1.03% for Science Applications International Corp, and 1.33% for TD SYNNEX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Science Applications International Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and TD SYNNEX Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

