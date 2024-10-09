News & Insights

Markets
MRVL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marvell Technology, Science Applications International and TD SYNNEX

October 09, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/24, Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), and TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/31/24, Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/25/24, and TD SYNNEX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/25/24. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $73.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Marvell Technology Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when MRVL shares open for trading on 10/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for SAIC to open 0.26% lower in price and for SNX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRVL, SAIC, and SNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):

MRVL+Dividend+History+Chart

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):

SAIC+Dividend+History+Chart

TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX):

SNX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for Marvell Technology Inc, 1.03% for Science Applications International Corp, and 1.33% for TD SYNNEX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Science Applications International Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and TD SYNNEX Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MYGN market cap history
 GSTC Videos
 Valero Energy Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
SAIC
SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.