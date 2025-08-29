Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Element Solutions and Hudbay Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), and Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 9/30/25, Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/15/25, and Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $612.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MLM shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for ESI to open 0.31% lower in price and for HBM to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLM, ESI, and HBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 1.24% for Element Solutions Inc, and 0.17% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.

In Friday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Element Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

