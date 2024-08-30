Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Boise Cascade and Berry Global Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), and Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 9/30/24, Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/16/24, and Berry Global Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/17/24. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $523.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when MLM shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for BCC to open 0.16% lower in price and for BERY to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLM, BCC, and BERY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 0.63% for Boise Cascade Co., and 1.62% for Berry Global Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9%, Boise Cascade Co. shares are off about 1.7%, and Berry Global Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Bank Stocks

 Institutional Holders of ARIS

 ZWS Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.