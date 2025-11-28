Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, B2Gold and Okeanis Eco Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG), and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (Symbol: ECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 12/31/25, B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/15/25, and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/11/25. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $622.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when MLM shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for BTG to open 0.45% lower in price and for ECO to open 2.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLM, BTG, and ECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (Symbol: ECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 1.79% for B2Gold Corp, and 8.10% for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

In Friday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, B2Gold Corp shares are up about 3.2%, and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

