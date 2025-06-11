Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marten Transport, Textron and AMETEK

June 11, 2025 — 11:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marten Transport Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/27/25, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 7/1/25, and AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of MRTN's recent stock price of $13.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Marten Transport Ltd to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when MRTN shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.03% lower in price and for AME to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRTN, TXT, and AME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN):

MRTN+Dividend+History+Chart

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):

TXT+Dividend+History+Chart

AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):

AME+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Marten Transport Ltd, 0.10% for Textron Inc, and 0.69% for AMETEK Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently up about 2.9%, Textron Inc shares are up about 1%, and AMETEK Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

