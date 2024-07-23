Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Royal Bank of Canada and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/25/24, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.815 on 8/15/24, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 8/23/24, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/5/24. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $219.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when MMC shares open for trading on 7/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.27% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMC, RY, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., 5.09% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 2.77% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 0.4%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

