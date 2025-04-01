Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Cisco Systems and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/25, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.815 on 5/15/25, Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 4/23/25, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/11/25. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $244.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when MMC shares open for trading on 4/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for CSCO to open 0.66% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MMC, CSCO, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., 2.66% for Cisco Systems Inc, and 0.16% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

