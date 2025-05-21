Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Strategic Education

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), and Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/30/25, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/27/25, and Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of MAR's recent stock price of $267.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Marriott International, Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when MAR shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLT to open 0.06% lower in price and for STRA to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAR, HLT, and STRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Marriott International, Inc., 0.24% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, and 2.66% for Strategic Education Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.1%, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Strategic Education Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

