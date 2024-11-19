Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott International, CenterPoint Energy and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/24, Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/31/24, CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/12/24, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 12/20/24. As a percentage of MAR's recent stock price of $281.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Marriott International, Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when MAR shares open for trading on 11/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNP to open 0.67% lower in price and for EVRG to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAR, CNP, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for Marriott International, Inc., 2.70% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, and 4.18% for Evergy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Evergy Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

