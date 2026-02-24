Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott International, Cathay General Bancorp and Enact Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/26, Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), and Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/31/26, Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/9/26, and Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of MAR's recent stock price of $342.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Marriott International, Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when MAR shares open for trading on 2/26/26. Similarly, investors should look for CATY to open 0.74% lower in price and for ACT to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAR, CATY, and ACT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Marriott International, Inc., 2.96% for Cathay General Bancorp, and 2.04% for Enact Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.5%, Cathay General Bancorp shares are down about 4.2%, and Enact Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

