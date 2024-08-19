Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marketaxess Holdings, Loews and Primerica

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/24, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 9/4/24, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 9/3/24, and Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of MKTX's recent stock price of $234.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when MKTX shares open for trading on 8/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.08% lower in price and for PRI to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MKTX, L, and PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, 0.32% for Loews Corp., and 1.40% for Primerica Inc.

In Monday trading, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat, Loews Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Primerica Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding IBM

 VLRX Options Chain

 ILG Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.