Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marketaxess Holdings, Equinix and CNH Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 6/4/25, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.69 on 6/18/25, and CNH Industrial NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.25 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of MKTX's recent stock price of $216.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Marketaxess Holdings Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when MKTX shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.54% lower in price and for CNH to open 1.83% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MKTX, EQIX, and CNH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, 2.14% for Equinix Inc, and 1.83% for CNH Industrial NV.

In Monday trading, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Equinix Inc shares are up about 1%, and CNH Industrial NV shares are up about 2% on the day.

